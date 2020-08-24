Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

New Meal Kit Service at Harvest Market

• Cooking with Emily Meal Kits- much like popular services (hello fresh, blue apron), the kits include everything you need and nothing you don’t to make fresh, quick and delicious meals at home. They also include a laminated recipe sheet with detailed instructions including pictures. Absolutely fool proof!

• I created this program in response to not being able to have my face-to- face classes in the store- how can I still share my passion of food and cooking and community and teach cooking skills to folks from a distance? This allows me to still reach people and get them excited about cooking and trying new things.

• Recipes are created by Registered Dietitian Emily, ingredients hand selected and packaged fresh.

• Typically recipes take less than 30 minutes to make from start to finish, getting a fresh meal on the table fast!

• Kits available in sizes for 2 or 4 and cost ranges from $9-12 for 2 person and $18-24 for 4 person kit, depending on ingredients used. Many folks have told me they have leftovers from the meals! ( I’m very proud of the price and portion you get- this is way less than going out to eat and less if you had to buy all the ingredients yourself)

• SUCH a great kit for families- kids can help with many of the recipes, whether they are toddlers or teenagers. Many folks have told me the person in the household that typically doesn’t cook will take over on “meal kit night”

• It takes the guess work out of cooking, yet still teaches valuable skills in the kitchen

• Folks have the option of cooking the meal kit on their own when it’s convenient for them OR they can tune into Harvest Market’s facebook page at 5:30pm every Thursday for a live virtual demo of that week’s meal kit. Lots of folks who purchase the kits cook along with me and we chat with each other through the comments and they can as questions as they cook! Some watch and then cook later.

• I DO make accommodations- simply ask- I will tailor the kit to your needs if it is a reasonable request ( i.e, simple swap of ingredients or leave out garlic/onion/ etc.)

• The meal kit is available to order Friday through Wednesday evening. Every Friday the new meal kit is posted on our FB page and website to order and is available to order through Wednesday evening.













• Folks pick up their meals on their selected pick up day and time ( I offer Tues, weds, thurs, pick up, between 4-6, 2-4 and 230-430 respectively) I know some folks are going back to work so I offer a later pick up day on Tuesday. Again, If you can’t make any of the times listed I can work with you on a time that works! I hand deliver each kit, with gloves and mask and put it in your trunk or backseat when you drive up in front of the store.

• Past kits include: turkey tacos, parmesan and herb stuffed mini sweet peppers, chicken teriyaki, pineapple turkey burgers, fajita quesadillas, honey lime chicken/tilapia with corn avocado salsa, Greek meatball pitas with cucumber dill yogurt sauce…just to name a few!









(FYI – I don’t put nutritional information on the sheets- folks can do this themselves if they want or ask me privately- I like to focus on the food, not the numbers).