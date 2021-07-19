New loyalty program offered to shoppers with Embolden online boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Gorman and Rachael Graham, Co-Owners of Embolden, share what’s new at their online boutique.

Our Cheers Dears Loyalty Program is new since we were last on this segment! People can earn points to go towards $5, $10, and $20 off a future purchase.

• 25 points for signing up/creating an account on our website

• 1 point for every $1 purchased after

• 60 points for a Facebook review

• 100 points on your birthday

• Bonus points scattered for other things throughout the year (sign-up to be on our email list and follow along on our socials for these opportunities)

We get asked about the fit of items and rightly so! Who does not want to try something on before buying it -we totally get it! This is probably one of the biggest struggles of being a small, online boutique but this is what we have to offer:

• We now include a try-on video of nearly everything new that gets put on our website, along with the product photos. You can find these on social media too, but if you want to easily find it right away -just head to our website!

• Honest feedback! There are 5 of us girls that own this shop and a number of ladies who give us welcomed feedback on purchases -just ask and we can fill you in on anything we may have skipped over in a description.

• If you are local -don’t be shy about asking us to try something on if you want to. We can’t promise it will always work out, but thus far we have been able to accommodate all requests for this.

• We now have 1 popup under out belt and you can expect more of these in the near future which is the perfect opportunity to see things in “real life.”

• Forthcoming changes to our return policy. We started out with a strict return policy knowing that it is easier to become more lenient as we learn in this first year, rather than the other way around.









There are so many great options out there for people to choose from when it comes to shopping and we are happy to serve as one of those options. Someone may navigate to our website with a vision of the perfect maxi dress that they want for an upcoming special occasion, and what do you know? We’ve got that exact dress in pink! Now, that isn’t always going to happen, but what we can guarantee, is that we will always do our best to go above and beyond to provide the best experience that we can. Whether it is searching high and low for a dress that meets a friend’s vision, quick delivery (and FREE if you are local), providing honest feedback, or fixing a mistake on our behalf, we are going to make it right for you whether you choose to shop with us or not. Simply put, our #1 priority is to ensure that your experience with Embolden is a pleasant one!

We are currently running our Summer Savings & Fall Into Winter Sale! Items are marked down to as low as $8 and better yet, if you buy 2 items from the sale, you can get a 3rd item from the sale at 60% off!