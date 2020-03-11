New exhibits coming to Springfield Art Association

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Lots of great events and exhibits taking place at the Springfield Art Association.

Go Figure! is a national juried exhibition that showcases artwork in all media utilizing the human figure. Artists were chosen from 11 different states. William Crook, Wendy Allen, and Art Silver were among those selected and reside here in Springfield, IL. The exhibition will run from March 13 – April 30 during regular gallery hours. A reception is scheduled to be held on March 13 from 5-7 PM. Refreshments will be provided and the event is free and open to the public.

