New events (and books) coming to Champaign Public Library

The Champaign Public Library always has new books and events for the entire family. Today, Nanette Donohue stopped by to share some of them with us.

BOOKS

Mother May I – Joshilyn Jackson

The Final Revival of Opal and Nev – Dawnie Walton

Dial A for Aunties – Jesse Q. Sutanto

EVENTS

The FriendShop Bookstore is open again! Enjoy great bargains on books, CDs, and DVDs . Proceeds benefit the Champaign Public Library. Open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 PM-3 PM.

On Monday, May 3 at 7 PM, learn about Eco-minded Entrepreneurship with Mona Fang, the CEO of local business Karma Trade. Fang will share her experience as an owner and operator of a sustainable business, and explain how sustainability provides long-term value to your business and your community. It’s part of our Start & Grow Your Business series, and previous webinars in this series are available on the Champaign Public Library’s YouTube channel.

Summer Reading is right around the corner. We’ll be kicking things off with a two-day virtual story-thon during the weekend of May 15-16. We have summer reading programs for all ages—it’s not just for kids. This year’s theme is “Imagine It.”

For more details on books and events at the Champaign Public Library, check out their Facebook page or visit them online.