Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The upcoming Festival of Quilts with Cunningham Children’s Home is coming up on June 3 & 4. Their signature fundraiser helps cover the cost of care for the 794 clients served by Cunningham’s programs.

Host Heather Roberts created this centerpiece which will be up for bid at this year’s event.

“Centerpieces and Such” is a new element we’ve added to Festival of Quilts to give people who may not sew or make crafts a chance to donate something for this signature event.

Festival of Quilts on June 3 and 4 at Cunningham Children’s Home campus. We will have auction quilts, gift shop items, art in the park, and new this year Centerpieces and Such.

Friday, June 3 9am – 5pm

Saturday, June 4 9am – 2pm*

Event is ending earlier than it has in previous years

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N. Cunningham Avenue

http://cunninghamhome.org