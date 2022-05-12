Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
The upcoming Festival of Quilts with Cunningham Children’s Home is coming up on June 3 & 4. Their signature fundraiser helps cover the cost of care for the 794 clients served by Cunningham’s programs.
“Centerpieces and Such” is a new element we’ve added to Festival of Quilts to give people who may not sew or make crafts a chance to donate something for this signature event.
Festival of Quilts on June 3 and 4 at Cunningham Children’s Home campus. We will have auction quilts, gift shop items, art in the park, and new this year Centerpieces and Such.
Friday, June 3 9am – 5pm
Saturday, June 4 9am – 2pm*
Event is ending earlier than it has in previous years
Cunningham Children’s Home
1301 N. Cunningham Avenue