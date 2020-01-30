New collaboration to benefit area cancer patients

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In November, two influential research organizations began collaborating closer than ever before, a partnership benefiting area cancer patients. The Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute at Carle and the Cancer Center at Illinois formalized an already-existing collaboration. It brings clinician and researcher closer together.



DR. LOWE, CAN YOU EXPLAIN HOW RESEARCH FROM EACH ENTITY WILL EVENTUALLY BENEFIT CANCER PATIENTS?

• Bringing these two groups together physically under one roof facilitates a new way of thinking and places a new emphasis on patient care

• First, this collaboration encourages physicians to bring clinical questions to the table

• It then opens the door to leverage research-driven technologies, creating solutions that meet a patient need

• This work provides Carle patients with the same innovative opportunities as any of the country’s top teaching hospitals

AND THIS COLLABORATION TECHNICALLY PRESENTS ITSELF TO THE PATIENT THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS, CORRECT?

• Yes, and Carle already participates in about 120 cancer related clinical trials, supported by the National Cancer Institute

• An additional 10-15 clinical trials now exist due to the collaboration with CCIL

• As we often say, today’s standard of care was yesterday’s clinical trial

Specifically, what are a few examples of research projects that will impact cancer patients?

• One example is a project I’m conducting with Joseph Irudayaraj, professor of bioengineering at the University of Illinois

• Our study focuses on pancreatic cancer patients, by analyzing microorganisms in a patient’s gut

• By doing so, we believe we can better tailor treatment for pancreatic cancer

• This belief stems from other researcher’s findings that differences in a patients gut bacteria may influence incidence of cancer, response to treatment or post-operative complications

• Several other Cancer Center physicians are actively collaborating on projects that can make a tremendous difference

HOW HAS THE HISTORY BETWEEN THE CANCER CENTER AT ILLINOIS AND CARLE DEVELOPED OVER THE YEARS?

• For a number of years, we’ve worked together to form a backbone dedicated to finding new benefits for patients

• This includes programs like one we call C*Star

• We match graduate students with a Carle physician mentor and university faculty mentor

• This relationship focuses research on clinically-relevant projects related to cancer

• And it provides students with tremendous access to grand rounds, workshops and seminars

FROM YOUR TIME WORKING IN COORDINATION WITH THE CANCER CENTER AT ILLINOIS, CAN YOU EXPLAIN THE PRIMARY FOCUS THERE?

• The basic premise of what CCIL does comes from the notion that technology has transformed our lives

• As one of nine campus-wide institutes at the University of Illinois, CCIL researchers are well established

• By collaborating with Carle, we can make sure their focus on technology finds clinical partners excited to use it

• This allows us to pursue our goal of focusing technological and engineering advances on cancer treatment

Through that experience, how has your belief in the collaboration of engineering and medicine grown over the years?

• If the basis of engineering is to make science accessible and useful, medicine is a practical place to fulfill that promise

• In medicine, a constant question revolves around how to provide new solutions that serve the patient

• Our inclusion in this process with CCIL means new possibilities exist to make analysis more focused, diagnoses more precise, and treatments more accurate

Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute

• Formed at Carle in 2017

• Focus is on translational research

• This means new ideas and discoveries can be

tested quickly in the clinical setting

• Research areas: Imaging, cancer, heart and vascular,

neuroscience and digestive health

• To find out more about clinical trials available at Carle, visit Carle.org

Cancer Center at Illinois

• CCIL became an official institute in 2017,

but has existed as a collaborative research

Cancer Community since 2011

• Interdisciplinary expertise in science and engineering

• Leverage ties with campus, clinical centers and companies

• Form educational experiences that change

the way we take on cancer