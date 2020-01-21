New Books and Fun Programs at Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out new books on the shelves at the Champaign Public Library as well as learning about fun programs happening this month and next.

Programs:

-At noon on Wednesdays (through February 26), stop by the library for Fit & Fabulous, featuring Zumba Gold. This seated version of the popular exercise program is suitable for all ages, abilities, and mobilities.

-Visit our Homeschool Fair on January 25 from 10 AM-noon. We’ll have representatives from a variety of local organizations, as well as a panel presentation from experienced homeschool teachers and students. Games and activities for children will be provided.

-The Teddy Bear Hospital is back! Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animal to the library on Saturday, February 1 from 3-5 PM for a checkup from U of I veterinary students.

New Books to Check Out:

Followers – Megan Angelo

You Were There Too – Colleen Oakley

Such a Fun Age – Kiley Reid

Why We Can’t Sleep – Ada Calhoun