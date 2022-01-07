Network your way to a successful 2022 with Vermilion Advantage

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Vermilion Advantage is an economic development and the chamber of commerce in Vermilion County. Vermilion Advantage, through membership value, provides strategic leadership on critical business issues – leading economic & workforce development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality of life issues and providing a network of information & business contacts – advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment.

We are working hard every day to build and sustain the economic foundation of Vermilion County. But to effectively make that happen, we need our local businesses on our team, sharing their skills, knowledge and experience. In return, we can help them grow their business and build a skilled workforce. We work with small businesses all the way up to manufacturing. There is no issue too big or too small that we will help our members tackle.

As the chamber, we host several community events throughout the month that we would like to highlight monthly on your show! We have Business After Hours, Business and Networking Luncheon, the Young Professionals Network, etc.

UPCOMING EVENT VIA ZOOM:

We either canceled or moved all Of our chamber meetings to zoom for the month of January

We have Business After Hours on January 13th–CANCELED

Young Professionals Network Luncheon on January 19th—-CANCELED

Business and Networking Luncheon on January 26th-VIA ZOOM

Vermilion Advantage

217-442-6201

15 N. Walnut St.

Danville, IL 61832

http://www.vermilionadvantage.com