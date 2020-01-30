Neil St. Blues part of Restaurant Week

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Area Restaurant Week is back for it’s fourth year in 2020! This nine-day celebration of local food will leave you craving more when you discover our award-winning food scene. Whether you crave authentic Italian dishes, Asian-inspired cuisine, or classic American dishes, Restaurant Week will satisfy all your hunger pangs.

Lunch Menus: $9

Dinner Menus: $19 / $29 / $39

Reservations at individual restaurants are highly encouraged where applicable.

Neil St. Blues opened in 2018.