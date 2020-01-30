1  of  2
Breaking News
2nd coronavirus in state confirmed 16-year-olds nearly registered to vote after Secretary of State’s blunder

Neil St. Blues part of Restaurant Week

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Area Restaurant Week is back for it’s fourth year in 2020! This nine-day celebration of local food will leave you craving more when you discover our award-winning food scene. Whether you crave authentic Italian dishes, Asian-inspired cuisine, or classic American dishes, Restaurant Week will satisfy all your hunger pangs.

Lunch Menus: $9

Dinner Menus: $19 / $29 / $39

Reservations at individual restaurants are highly encouraged where applicable.

Neil St. Blues opened in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss