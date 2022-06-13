Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Neighborhood Nights, an Urbana Park District tradition for decades, is back.

Bring a picnic dinner, a blanket, or lawn chairs and enjoy these FREE concerts featuring terrific local performers! The park district provides free lemonade and popcorn.

Come out to our parks and see old friends and meet new friends this summer. Everyone is welcome at Neighborhood Nights! Visit with district staff and get local resources. A rain date is scheduled for the following night in case of inclement weather. Call the Urbana Park District Rainout Line after 4pm for postponement information: 217-367-9575, ext. 21.

SCHEDULE

June 15~ South Ridge Park: Occasional Cajun Band (Cajun)

June 22~ Larson Park: Wildwood (Bluegrass)

June 29~ Victory Park: Silverweed (Rock-Country)

July 6~ AMBUCS Park: Love Sign (Hits with a Rockabilly Twist)

July 13~ Crestview Park: Painkillers (Chicago & Southern Blues)

July 20~ Blair Park: Hot Club of Urbana (Jazz à la Django Reinhardt)

July 27~ Meadowbrook PrairiePlay: Nickel and Dimes (Country/Country Rock/R&B)