Negative impacts of deicing salt when it comes to our plants

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Deicing Salt Damage to Plants
• Deicing salts are necessary to keep pavements safe in winter time, however they can have negative impacts on both plants and soil
• Negative impacts to plants
o Salt spray kills evergreen vegetation
o Salt accumulates in the soil and affects water uptake later in the year
• Negative impacts to soil
o Salts accumulate in the soil and cause problems with plant nutrient uptake and access to soil water
o Salts can alter soil structure in a negative way
• Negative impacts to the environment
o Pollutes streams, wetlands, groundwater
o Corrodes concrete and other hardscaping
o Damages cars
• Solutions
o Divert runoff from landscape areas or intercept
o Apply salt wisely
Shovel snow first
Apply sparingly, one 12oz container covers 500sqft or about 10 sidewalk squares
Apply evenly across the surface
Below 15 degrees, sodium chloride stops working. Switch products at lower temps
o Use alternative deicing products (although many have other negative sideeffects)
o Plant Salt Tolerant plants