Negative impacts of deicing salt when it comes to our plants

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Deicing Salt Damage to Plants

• Deicing salts are necessary to keep pavements safe in winter time, however they can have negative impacts on both plants and soil

• Negative impacts to plants

o Salt spray kills evergreen vegetation

o Salt accumulates in the soil and affects water uptake later in the year

• Negative impacts to soil

o Salts accumulate in the soil and cause problems with plant nutrient uptake and access to soil water

o Salts can alter soil structure in a negative way

• Negative impacts to the environment

o Pollutes streams, wetlands, groundwater

o Corrodes concrete and other hardscaping

o Damages cars

• Solutions

o Divert runoff from landscape areas or intercept

o Apply salt wisely

 Shovel snow first

 Apply sparingly, one 12oz container covers 500sqft or about 10 sidewalk squares

 Apply evenly across the surface

 Below 15 degrees, sodium chloride stops working. Switch products at lower temps

o Use alternative deicing products (although many have other negative sideeffects)

o Plant Salt Tolerant plants