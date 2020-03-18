Need for blood spikes as hundreds of drives canceled due to coronavirus

The director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, is urging people around the country to “start turning out in force to give blood.”

Blood Centers have projected a loss of 130,000 units nationwide as a result of nearly 4,000 cancelled drives…including many here in Central Illinois. The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times…and blood donors are needed now more than ever. The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.

