Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

The journey of addiction recovery can be challenging, but at Gibson Area Hospital’s Addiction Recovery Services, there’s support and hope.

Joining us today from Gibson Area Hospital’s GROW program are Ashley Mikulcik, MSW, LSW, Addiction Recovery Specialist, and Sue Emberson, LPN Multidisciplinary Care Coordinator. They are here to help us gain insights into the compassionate and personalized approach to addiction recovery provided by Gibson Area Hospital’s GROW program.

For those seeking support or curious about the available resources visit Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services (gibsonhospital.org)