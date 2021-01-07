Navigating COVID in long term care facilities with Carriage Crossing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Brenda Yanosik, Director of Operations at Carriage Crossing, shares how they’re navigating COVID in their long term care facility.

Here’s more from Brenda:

COVID doesn’t change the need. Isolation at home is lonely yet in a community setting, the senior still has an opportunity for social interaction. Communication and partnership is key.

Knowledge is power. It enables the senior and their family to make sound educated decisions. Not acting out of fear but moving forward with confidence.

Seniors in long term care are getting vaccinations first. We’re staying strong and saving lives. “We’re making history right now. I want you to remember this moment.” A quote from one of our residents.