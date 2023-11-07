Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Devin Brocksmith, Youth Program Director at the Stephens Family YMCA, saw a need for young girls and shared her idea to help with the YMCA team. Today, CEO Jeff Scott joins Devin to share about the program they have to offer. It covers topics such as navigating friendships, body image, self-esteem, social media, bullying, and nutrition.

The Girl Talk Program is for 6th–8th grade girls. Stephens Family YMCA and special guest speakers, including U of I cheerleaders, registered therapists and dieticians, women-owned businesses, female police officers, and more, are all joining in on the conversation.

Girl Talk is set out to accomplish the goal of providing a safe space for girls to discuss issues and to offer preteens positive role models. By using engaging activities and fun takeaways like journaling and personal care bags, Girl Talk is helping girls build confidence, make friends, and develop a sense of belonging by equipping teenage girls with the necessary tools to navigate challenges.

If you have a preteen that would benefit from this program, have them join at the YMCA every Wednesday for six weeks starting this November! By offering scholarships, they are striving to not turn anyone away due to financial constraints.



Stephens Family YMCA

2501 Fields South Drive

Champaign, IL 61822

https://www.sf-ymca.net/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065096975031