Natural burial options with Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center

We provide an option for those who are looking for an environmentally friendly option for burial services.

We are the only provider of Natural Burial in our area. In the Spring of 2021 Sunset Memorial Park opened “The Meadow”. It is East Central Illinois’ first green burial section. Natural burial generates minimal environmental impact that aids in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker health, and the restoration and/or preservation of habitat throughout the care of the deceased and burial. Natural burial necessitates the use of non-toxic and biodegradable materials, such as caskets, shrouds, and urns.

