Native Pine Trees in Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re talking native pine trees today with Ryan Pankau, Horticulture Educator.

Illinois Native Conifers

In Illinois forests, winter is time of little foliage since most of our native species are deciduous. However, there a few native conifers that inhabit our state, many of which are evergreen, providing a much needed dose of green during winter.

Illinois has 8 native conifers, although several are rare species confined to the northern or southern most parts of the state

Here are the species listed in order of relative abundance from most abundant to least: red cedar white pine bald cypress northern white cedar jack pine tamarack red pine shortleaf pine

• Two native species are actually deciduous conifers: tamarack and bald cypress

• Several species on the list are rare, threaten or endangered species: jack pine, tamarack, red pine, shortleaf pine

• Several of the more common species are regularly in cultivation, planted in urban areas: white pine, bald cypress, norther white cedar

Main Points: Of all our native conifers, I recommend planting these 3 as landscape trees: white pine, eastern red cedar and bald cypress Only one Illinois native conifer is actually native to central Illinois and Champaign County: eastern red cedar. This species is underplanted and should be considered for more landscape plantings.