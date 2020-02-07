Danville, Ill. (WCIA)



Voluntary Services supports the VA through recruitment and placement of volunteers throughout the facility. In addition they work with the community to educate organizations, churches, schools and community members on the current needs of the Veterans.

Here’s more from Voluntary Services:

Through the placement of Volunteers and the acceptance of donations we supplement the care that is being provided to VA Illiana Veterans.

No specific talent is required to volunteer, merely a desire to help others and a willingness to share your time.

Though you may volunteer in a hospital setting we are focused on supporting Veterans.

National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans, which occurs from February 9th through the 15th

VA Illiana Health Care System

217-554-5212

1900 E. Main St. Danville, IL 61832