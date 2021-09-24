National Potato Month: Mikesell’s Groovy Mashed Potatoes

Mikesell’s Groovy Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

● 6 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

● 3/4 cup crushed potato chips, divided

● 1/2 cup chopped onion

● 2 tablespoons butter, melted

● 3/4 teaspoon salt

● 1/4 teaspoon pepper

● Bacon bits for topping (optional)

● Cheddar Cheese for topping (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, 1/2 cup of potato chips, onion, butter, salt and pepper; toss to combine. Transfer to a greased shallow 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining potato chips. Bake, uncovered, at 350ºF for 40-50 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

