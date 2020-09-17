National Farm Safety Week

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Harvest is an exciting, busy time with long hours in the fields. It’s also one of the most dangerous times on the farm. Amy Rademaker, Farm Safety program coordinator with Carle Center for Rural and Farm Safety is here to talk about the importance of safety both in and out of the fields.

Grain bins and confined spaces

• National Farm Safety and Health Week highlights how farmers put safety into practice. Agriculture continues to be the most dangerous occupation in the U.S. and it’s important to keep those who provide our food source safe. Grain bin entrapments pose one such risk.

Rural Roadway & Tractor Safety

• One of the most dangerous situations is farm equipment on the roads.

Women in Agriculture- Interesting Facts

• 30% of farmers are women

• Women filling more roles

• Operator, sales, veterinarian

• Often work second job outside farm for insurance

• Traditional “third shift” work housework and childcare

• Greatest health risks are stress and depression

• Rural homestead can also show higher risk for lack of access to medical care for diabetes, breast cancer and pregnancy

• Pesticide exposures

• Live-stock related injuries

o Blood exposures

o Accidental need sticks