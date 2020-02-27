National Chili Day Throw Down

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In honor of National Chili Day, ciLiving Host, Heather Roberts, and Storyteller, Erin Valle, are taking on Morning Show anchor, Christie Battista, and Reporter, Jen Lask, in a chili cook-off!

Who’s chili will come out victorious?!

Erin’s Chili: The Best Classic Chili

From The Wholesome Dish:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion -diced

1 pound 90% lean ground beef

2 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper* -optional

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (16 oz.) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

Instructions

Add the olive oil to a large soup pot and place it over medium-high heat for two minutes. Add the onion. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the ground beef to the pot. Break it apart with a wooden spoon. Cook for 6-7 minutes, until the beef is browned, stirring occasionally.

Add the chili powder, cumin, sugar, tomato paste, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and optional cayenne. Stir until well combined.

Add the broth, diced tomatoes (with their juice), drained beans, and tomato sauce. Stir well.

Bring the liquid to a low boil. Then, reduce the heat (low to medium-low) to gently simmer the chili, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove the pot from the heat. Let the chili rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.

TEXAS CHILI

2 pounds ground beef, lean

2 ounces onion, chopped, 1 small or 1/2 cup

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder *

3 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons salt

8 ounce can no-sugar added tomato sauce

4 cups beef stock

Brown the meat, onion and garlic in a large pot; drain grease well. Add all remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to low; cover and simmer 1- 1 1/2 hours.

Makes about 6 servings

Can be frozen

* Or use 2 teaspoons regular chili powder.

Nonni’s Chili by Jen Lask

Ingredients:

5 tbs olive oil, divided

1 finely chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup diced green peppers

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

2 cloves garlic, minced

2.5 lbs ground beef (lean)

28 ounces diced tomatoes

8 ounces tomato paste

4 tbs chili powder diluted in 2 tbs of water (forms a paste)

1.5 tsp salt

2 tbs sugar

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp coarse oregano (1/2 tsp if powdered)

1/8 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 cup sliced baby bella mushrooms

28 ounces red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Shredded cheddar cheese (optional topping)

Heat 4 tbs of olive oil. Add onions, green peppers and celery. Sauté until golden brown.

Add garlic, stirring it in for roughly 30 seconds.

Add beef, stirring until the meat is lightly browned. Separate large chunks with a fork.

In a different pan, sauté mushrooms in remaining 1 tbs of olive oil. Set aside for later.

Separate and remove fat from beef.

Pour in diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir to combine.

Add chili powder paste.

Add sugar, salt, nutmeg, oregano, pepper and baking soda.

Add sautéed mushrooms to pot. Stir to combine.

Bring mixture to a boil and then reduce heat to low. Let chili simmer. Add kidney beans an hour before serving. NOTE: For extra great flavor, allow chili to marinate overnight after adding all ingredients. Then, reheat chili on the stove before serving the next day.

Top with cheddar cheese.

Enjoy!