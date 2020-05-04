Nail Maintenance Tips with Larissa Jackson

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Licensed Nail Technician, Larissa Jackson with Style and Grace Salon & Day Spa, shares tips on how to properly care for your nails as you wait for your next manicure.

Here’s more from Larissa:

Style and Grace Salon & Day Spa is a full service salon. We offer hair services, facials, waxing, massage and body treatments as well as nail services.

Personally, I focus on clients that are looking for nail services such as manicures (classic, shellac and dip) and pedicures.

Due to the State’s Shelter in Place, many women are looking for ways to care for their nails. Whether its safely removing the nail product (shellac, gel, dip/acrylic) or helping them care for their nails with specific products that they can use at home while nail salons are not open at this time.











