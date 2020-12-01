Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Champaign County Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Trial dates set for sheriff’s race recount
Barr: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
Coroner identifies teenager who died after house fire
Champaign School district offers holiday meals for families
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Another Cold Day Tuesday
Video
WEATHER NOW: Cold and Sunny Tuesday, Warming Up This Week
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illinois adds UT-Martin to schedule
Top Stories
Illinois reacts to Ohio State cancelation, moving onto Iowa
Video
Illini struggle on recruiting trail, top target Mac Etienne commits to UCLA
Video
Miller earns Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Video
Palczewski and Barnes out for the season
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Pear-Pecan Cheeseball with Kristina Adams
Top Stories
Mystery Stocking Kits available with Effingham Public Library
Top Stories
SpotOn: Helping businesses stay engaged with customers
Two Roads Wellness adds nutrition department, practitioners
Video
Krannert hosts film screening for artist and performer from C-U
Video
Fashion trends with Sweet Daisies Boutique
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Day of Giving 2020
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Mystery Stocking Kits available with Effingham Public Library
ciLiving.TV
Posted:
Dec 1, 2020 / 01:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2020 / 01:02 PM CST
Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
Effingham Public Library
is now offering mystery stocking kits.
Follow ciLiving on Social Media