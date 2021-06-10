Mutt Strut and Cat Nap 2021 to be both virtual and in person

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

One of Champaign County Humane Society’s (CCHS) largest annual fundraisers, Mutt Strut – a celebration of “all things dog,” was virtual last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. By going virtual, they were able to include cats into the event and raised over $20,000 to help the homeless pets of Champaign County!

MUTT STRUT AND CAT NAP 2021

Both virtual and IN-PERSON this year!

This year CCHS is proud to announce that they are embarking on a virtual AND in-person fundraiser! As always, Cat Nappers and Mutt Strutters are encouraged to join an online fundraising campaign NOW through June 11. Then on Saturday, June 12, 2021, CCHS will hold a socially distanced strut-in the-park from 12-4 PM at Colbert Park in Savoy where attendees can drop-in any time for paw-painting, photos, an agility area, and other pet-friendly activities!

“The pandemic put a damper on many fundraising activities last year, including ours, and since we’re not funded by any local, state, county, or federal government entity, nor any national humane organization, being able to hold fundraising events is crucial to our organization,” says Executive Director Mary “Tief” Tiefenbrunn. “Since we had such a great time involving cats and cat people in last year’s event, we wanted to keep that spirit of friendly competition going!”

Fundraising participants can visit the CCHS website, cuhumane.org, to set up personalized fundraising pages to share with friends and family and compete for the grand prize of having a photo of their pet featured on a label of Triptych Brewery’s Fall Brew! Triptych will create two labels, one for the winning cat, and one for the winning dog. Anyone who raises $50 or more will get an event t-shirt and pet-friendly goodie bag. More prizes will be awarded at the $250 and $500 levels.

The fundraising contest is open now and will close on Friday, June 11th at 5pm. Winners will be announced on the CCHS Facebook page at the start of the “Mutt Strut” on June 12. To attend Mutt Strut, participants are asked to register online at cuhumane.org. The $35 registration fee will be applied to all fundraising totals.

Visit cuhumane.org now to create your personalized fundraising page or donate to your favorite pet!

Mutt Strut Cat Nap 2021 is sponsored in part by Triptych Brewing, Serra Subaru Champaign, Colorfil by Serionix, and the stations of the Illini Radio Group.