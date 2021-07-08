Music, trolley rides, pub tours and more with Champaign Center Partnership

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign is the place to be this month with the return of Friday Night Live every Friday all summer from 6 – 8 PM. There are three stages featuring live music – a total of 6 acts each week. This Friday, you can hear bluegrass, R&B, funk, and classic rock. And, if you can’t make it this week, there’s always next week and the week after that through September.

Last chance for Trolley Rides in campustown on Thursday, July 15 from 4 to 7 PM. Take a ride on the trolley departing from the Illini Union every 15-20 minutes.







The Recreation Club is a new and unique business in downtown Champaign. It’s a women-owned art collective and tattoo shop that brings local creatives together. On July 16 and 17 from 4 to 8 PM, you can see their July Pop Up shop featuring a variety of artists. Their store is located on 117 N Market St in downtown.

Also, on July 17, it’s Record Store Day Part Deux at Exile on Main Street in downtown Champaign. During record store day you can see 20 performances starting at 12 PM. It’s great opportunity to support local musicians by purchasing some merch.

Campustown Pub Tour tickets are on sale now. Ticket holders get 1 drink at each of 3 pubs, 1 meal at a pub of their choosing, free 2-hour parking validation, and a chance to win a pair of colonnade tickets to Fighting Illini vs. UTSA. The Pub Tour is on Thursday, July 22 at 5:30 PM.

ciLiving viewers can receive 20% off using promo code “ciLiving” anytime.