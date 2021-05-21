Music inspired books with Tuscola Public Library

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re highlighting books pertaining to music or musicians with Tuscola Public Library.

Peace Train: A children’s picture book in which the lyrics from the Cat Stevens song are illustrated beautifully (this song lyrics into Picture Books is a trend I’ve noticed lately) Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community: Lady Gaga put this together. It’s essays by and about many young people and how they’ve employed kindness to make the world a better place. I Would Leave Me If I Could: a collection of poetry by Halsey

Our summer read program, Reading Colors Your World, starts in June, with sign ups now and continuing into June. We’ve been holding StoryTimes outside every Tuesday at 10am.



