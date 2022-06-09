Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer is officially here, which means there’s plenty to do, see, and experience in Champaign’s city center. This month, we’re highlighting all of the live music and other events open to the public. One of our favorite events is Friday Night Live happening only in downtown Champaign. We invited Kelly White, director of 40 North, the Champaign County Arts Council, to share more about this event and how you can enjoy live music every Friday, all summer. Plus, we’re highlighting some other events occurring later this month.

Downtown Champaign is the backdrop for 40 North’s Friday Night LIVE, a free street-side performance series open to the general public. Friday Night Live is held from 6-8pm every Friday from June through August. Performances are held at the intersections of Neil & Church, Neil & Park, and Market & Taylor in Downtown Champaign.

Friday Night Live includes an eclectic mix of music and street performances including bluegrass, jazz, folk, soul, rock, country, and blues, along with a free kids’ activity every week. On Friday, June 10, hear performances at:

Neil & Park:

6pm: Wildwood – bluegrass

7pm: Johnny & the 11th Hour Band – classic rock

Market & Taylor:

6pm: Dan Hubbard – singer/songwriter/Americana

7pm: Retro Via – indie rock

Neil & Church:

6pm: Kavi Naidu Quartet – jazz

7pm: Jordan and Jill – acoustic rock

Plus, premiere balloon artist from the The Unique Twist & twisting crew!

Friday Night Live, in its 9th year, is presented through the generosity of Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, Busey Bank, and the City of Champaign, with support from Champaign Center Partnership and the CU Folk and Roots Festival.

This month, there are plenty of things to do in Champaign’s Downtown and Campustown.

Experience the Champaign Farmers Market every Tuesday, 3-6 pm in downtown.

13 Thursdays and Movies on the Quad happen every Thursday in campustown. Movies start at 9 pm.

Champaign Park District’s Street Fest is returning downtown this Saturday, June 11 on Neil and Main Street.

Motown inspired Juneteenth celebration on June 19 at Neil St. Blues in downtown.

Pour Bros Patio Series and Bands on Deck at Bentley’s Pub in downtown.

