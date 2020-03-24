COVID-19
Mushrooms: The Great Immune System Boosters

Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman, shares tips on the health benefits of mushrooms!

Mushrooms–The Great Immune System Boosters–but not all mushrooms are created equal!

Here’s more from Anita:

Four are particularly good for you: shiitake, enoki, maitake, and oyster mushrooms: anti-tumor, cholesterol-lowering, and antiviral properties

Where to buy these mushrooms?

Mushrooms in my coffee? How to use powdered mushrooms.


What about basic grocery store varieties? (portobello/cremini and white button mushrooms)
Portabellos/creimini—high in potassium (more than in bananas)
White button mushrooms—good source of vitamin D


Should you eat them raw? No! I’ll tell you why.
What about “magic” mushrooms? New research on hallucinogenic psilocybin.

Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Quesadilla

Author: Anita’s Table Talk

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, sliced

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 1/2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large garlic cloves minced

4 large portobello or mushrooms of choice thinly sliced (about 4 cups chopped)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped (or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme)

8 flour tortillas

1 cup grated sharp cheddar (or cheese of choice)

1 cup spinach/arugula mix rough chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Instructions

In a medium skillet, HEAT 1 Tablespoon oil over low heat. ADD onion. STIR and COOK until soft, approximately 10-12 minutes.

ADD sugar and balsamic vinegar. COOK for another 5 minutes or until the onion is caramelized. REMOVE onions from the pan onto a plate/bowl and SET ASIDE.

HEAT butter and remaining oil in the skillet over medium heat. ADD garlic, mushroom and thyme. STIR and COOK for 3-4 minutes until mushrooms are soft. REMOVE pan from the heat and SET ASIDE.

HEAT a grill or grill pan over high heat. TOAST the tortillas, one at a time, until slightly charred.

PLACE 4 tortillas, toasted-side up, on a cutting board.

TOP each tortilla with ¼ each of the caramelized onion, mushroom mixture, grated cheese arugula/spinach. TOP with the remaining tortillas, toasted side down, to created quesadilla.

HEAT the grill pan back to high heat. ADD each quesadilla to the heated grill pan. COOK for 2-3 minutes or until toasted on one side.

TURN quesadilla over and COOK for another 1-2 minutes until the tortilla is toasted and cheese is melted.

To make the lemon sour cream:

COMBINE the sour cream and lemon juice in a small bowl. MIX to combine thoroughly. SERVE with quesadillas.

Check out all of Anita’s mushroom tips on her website HERE!

