Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman, shares tips on the health benefits of mushrooms!

Mushrooms–The Great Immune System Boosters–but not all mushrooms are created equal!

Here’s more from Anita:

Four are particularly good for you: shiitake, enoki, maitake, and oyster mushrooms: anti-tumor, cholesterol-lowering, and antiviral properties

Where to buy these mushrooms?

Mushrooms in my coffee? How to use powdered mushrooms.



What about basic grocery store varieties? (portobello/cremini and white button mushrooms)

Portabellos/creimini—high in potassium (more than in bananas)

White button mushrooms—good source of vitamin D



Should you eat them raw? No! I’ll tell you why.

What about “magic” mushrooms? New research on hallucinogenic psilocybin.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, sliced

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 1/2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large garlic cloves minced

4 large portobello or mushrooms of choice thinly sliced (about 4 cups chopped)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped (or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme)

8 flour tortillas

1 cup grated sharp cheddar (or cheese of choice)

1 cup spinach/arugula mix rough chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Instructions

In a medium skillet, HEAT 1 Tablespoon oil over low heat. ADD onion. STIR and COOK until soft, approximately 10-12 minutes.

ADD sugar and balsamic vinegar. COOK for another 5 minutes or until the onion is caramelized. REMOVE onions from the pan onto a plate/bowl and SET ASIDE.

HEAT butter and remaining oil in the skillet over medium heat. ADD garlic, mushroom and thyme. STIR and COOK for 3-4 minutes until mushrooms are soft. REMOVE pan from the heat and SET ASIDE.

HEAT a grill or grill pan over high heat. TOAST the tortillas, one at a time, until slightly charred.

PLACE 4 tortillas, toasted-side up, on a cutting board.

TOP each tortilla with ¼ each of the caramelized onion, mushroom mixture, grated cheese arugula/spinach. TOP with the remaining tortillas, toasted side down, to created quesadilla.

HEAT the grill pan back to high heat. ADD each quesadilla to the heated grill pan. COOK for 2-3 minutes or until toasted on one side.

TURN quesadilla over and COOK for another 1-2 minutes until the tortilla is toasted and cheese is melted.

To make the lemon sour cream:

COMBINE the sour cream and lemon juice in a small bowl. MIX to combine thoroughly. SERVE with quesadillas.





