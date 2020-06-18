Museum of the Grand Prairie partners with Krannert for new exhibit

The Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet has just premiered the video of a virtual art show made in collaboration with Krannert Art Museum, Chambanamoms, KOOP Adventure Play and Urbana Arts and Culture Program. The video is entitled: “Art in a Time of Quarantine” and can be seen here.

The work features the art of children and youth throughout Champaign County made in response to their time in quarantine, and shows the thoughts and feelings of our kids. Museum of the Grand Prairie says they will maintain this virtual art show as part of the historical record of this time in history.