Museum of Grand Prairie and Homer Lake Interpretive Center back open to public

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Museum and Interpretive Center at Champaign County Forest Preserve District is reopening!

Facility updates

Museum of Grand Prairie and Homer Lake Interpretive Center re-opened to the public March 2. MGP will be open Tues-Sat, 1-5 pm. 25 people max, must have reservation. Masks required

Homer Lake Interpretive Center

Open Tues-Fri, 1-5pm. 10 people max, no reservations needed and masks required

Golf Course open weather permitting throughout March. See website for more information and restrictions on play.

Frog Call Survey Training

Saturday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 16 from 6:30-8:30

Online Event via Zoom, 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

The Forest Preserve District is looking for volunteers for our Frog Call Survey citizen science program! Attend this online training session to learn about how frog monitoring works and how to identify frogs by their calls. Ages 18 & up. FREE. Registration required by March 5 at ccfpd.org to receive the Zoom meeting information. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

Egg Hunt is back! March 20-May 14

36 eggs in 5 preserves. Golden Egg will move around. How many can you find?