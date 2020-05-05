Movies to put things into perspective during COVID-19

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re all under a great deal of stress dealing with the extended stay at home order. It’s easy to dwell on the downside of everything. However, it could be worse. Here to put things in perspective by suggesting movies where the characters are dealing with much more than we are at the moment are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Pam’s Picks: “Only” and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”





Chuck’s Picks: “The Fly” and “Cast Away”





Find all of Chuck and Pam’s movie reviews at the website HERE.