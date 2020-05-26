Movie critics Chuck & Pam with films that make you want to get outdoors

After two and a half months of quarantine, we’re all having to get a little creative when it comes to finding movies to watch. Thankfully, critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell have come through yet again. This time with films that will make you want to explore the outdoors.

Chuck’s picks: “The Way” with Martin Sheen and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” starring Ben Stiller

Pam’s picks: “Wild” starring Reese Witherspoon and “A Walk in the Woods” featuring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte

