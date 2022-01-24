“Move in for the winter” at Inman Place 55plus Catered Independent Living

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Does the thought of your loved one being home alone in the chilly months of winter make you a little nervous. There’s a great opportunity at Inman Place for you or your loved one to “Move in for the winter.”

Cindy Johnson explains.

Inman Place is giving away a “free” week in one of their furnished apartments. Simply call and register by Tuesday, January 25th, and mention seeing this on ciLiving. (There are dates/restrictions)

2ND PROMOTION…..
*UP TO $1000 TOWARDS YOUR MOVE INTO INMAN PLACE
*NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED
*MUST TOUR BY THE END OF FEBRUARY AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF MARCH


MARKETING@INMANPLACE.COM

Inman Place 55plus Catered Independent Living
Business/Organization Phone
217-352-7017
Business/Organization Address
17 E University Ave, Champaign

