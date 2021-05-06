Mother’s Day Brunch with Michaels’ Catering

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Michaels’ Catering partners, Whitney Ackermann and Stephen Kovachevich, join us in the CI Kitchen with a look at one of the hors d’oeuvres they are featuring on their Mother’s Day menu.

Here’s more from Michaels’ Catering:

We are a full service caterer that has pivoted due to covid. We decided to deliver meals to people’s homes. However, events are starting again and we get to do a wide range of parties from bar mitzvahs, to weddings, to cocktail parties, to sit down dinners. We bring beautiful, delicious food to you and serve it in a gracious manner.

Boxed lunches/salads available with Michaels’ Catering

People are always excited about what we do because it is different every day and we make most experiences magical in many ways.

We simply help people enjoy their own events. We take away worry and give them a peace of mind that everything will be great.

One of the most frequent questions from clients is “What do I have to do” and the answer a lot of times is “nothing”. Michaels’ Catering will take care of everything.

Recently, one of the biggest problems we have been solving is getting food to loved ones when the client is far away. We have brought many mothers, fathers and children meals on special days. It makes the client happy to know their loved ones can celebrate a special day or holiday even though they could not be with them.

We are known for our excellent customer service. From the person that answers the phone to the server helping at your event. Our staff is the most friendly, helpful and hard working staff around.

We have a Mother’s Day menu we will delivery the day before Mother’s Day. The client can then heat it up anytime they want it on Mother’s Day.

This is homemade food just like you would have if you made it yourself.

Vegetable, Cheese, and Egg Strata

Sage Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast

Jello Salad

Corn, Edamame and Black Bean Salad

Sautéed Green Beans with Caramelized Onions

Chili Cheese Heart Puffs

Cherry Orange Scones with Honey Butter

25 + per person

Delivered Saturday, May 8, 2021

Refrigerated Ready to Heat

Deadline to order is Friday, May 7, 2021.

Heart Quiche Bites

Ingredients:

1 Pound Pepper Jack Cheese

2- ½ Cups Cottage Cheese

½ Cup Margarine, Melted

7 Large Eggs

½ Cup Flour, All-Purpose

1- ½ tsp Baking Powder

¼ tsp Salt

Directions: