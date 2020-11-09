Mother-daughters team up to launch online boutique, Embolden

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Embolden is a family owned online business that sells women’s clothing. The store is run by five women – a mother and her four daughters.

Our mission is to provide clothing that fits the lifestyle and routine of our customers. Our inventory includes everything from wear to work professional to at the gym working out pieces. We have three unique collections:

The Sister Collection: Each of us hand select pieces to put in our “closets” on our website. The Hometown Collection: We are huge Illini fans and have several Orange & Blue pieces. We are looking to expand this collection in the near future to surrounding high school team colors. The Lounge: Pieces you can either work out in or lounge around the house in – whichever is more your lifestyle.

We don’t want to compete with anyone, however, a few things that differentiate us:

We keep an inventory which means when you order an item you’ll receive it within 2-5 business days depending on the shipping method you select.

We offer free local delivery to Champaign, Urbana, St.Joseph, Ogden, and Mahomet areas.

The first pieces of our Holiday Collection will launch the week of November 9th. Viewers can use code “Cheers15” for 15% off through November 13th.

