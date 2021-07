Risa Kopp is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Central Illinois. She has been creating and writing, as well as singing at various venues for many years. As a songwriter, 5 of Risa’s songs received recognition in 6 different songwriting competitions, including wins at the 16th Annual Independent Music Awards, the John Lennon Songwriting contest, and the IMEA Awards.

