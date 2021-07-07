Morgan Orion on CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Morgan Orion joins us with details on his upcoming album he’s been working on for the last 7 years called Fuzzy.

Fuzzy was written while I was living in Champaign-Urbana and on tour throughout Europe. The album deals in: true confessions and folk tales, bridging the gap from vintage Rock & Roll and Country to a more modern sound. Recording took place in Champaign, Urbana, Tolono and New Orleans and all mixing was done by Stacey Harvey in London, England.

I’ll actually be back in my hometown of Urbana from my current home of New Orleans playing a show with the Champaign-Urbana section of my band, Morgan Orion & The Afterburners and my father’s band Ticketless Traveler at The Rose Bowl Tavern on July 11th.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/morganorionmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morgorion/

SHOW THIS SUNDAY:

We will be playing outside The Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana on July 11th at 7 pm with Ticketless Traveler