More Practice helping people get motivated to workout this spring

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tori Morger, Wellness Coach and owner of More Practice, shares tips on how you can get moving this spring.

Here’s more from Tori:

I completed my Bachelors degree in Kinesiology at UIUC. Therefore, I know a lot about movement and how daily movement is vital for human health. Additionally, I know how the foods we eat affect our movement and body functions and how mindfulness also plays an important role when it comes to holistic health and sticking to a healthy lifestyle! My background includes managing a gym in Phoenix and Hatha Yoga and Fitness in Champaign; I also serviced as a lifeguard at the ARC and CRCE. In those few jobs I learned a lot about what keeps people motivated and continue crushing their goals.

I help people become more aware of how they are living, how they treat their body and how to fuel properly so they can live their day-to-day life more happily. The most common barrier I encounter when it comes to health, wellness, and exercise is “I don’t have time”. In my workouts, I show people they can get a quick and effective workout in 30 minutes and still feel energized enough to finish the day strong. Finances is another barrier to exercise for a lot of folks. This is because not everyone knows how to exercise safely or keep themselves motivated. With More Practice, you can pay for individual workouts on a sliding scale which means you choose what you pay for each class. I provide this option so that more people can afford to workout.

I have something for everyone! Whether you are a middle-school athlete or a retired senior in a nursing home, I can help motivate you to exercise more, stretch safely, and even meditate! I can even do all of this virtually, but I do have an option to lead in-person training as well in client’s homes or at a nearby park if weather allows.

I am leading workouts in April that are made to help motivate people to exercise and will share tips on how people can stick to their goals throughout the year

Tuesdays 9:15a and Thursdays 5:15p
*sliding scale payment option

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon