More Practice helping people get motivated to workout this spring

Tori Morger, Wellness Coach and owner of More Practice, shares tips on how you can get moving this spring.

I completed my Bachelors degree in Kinesiology at UIUC. Therefore, I know a lot about movement and how daily movement is vital for human health. Additionally, I know how the foods we eat affect our movement and body functions and how mindfulness also plays an important role when it comes to holistic health and sticking to a healthy lifestyle! My background includes managing a gym in Phoenix and Hatha Yoga and Fitness in Champaign; I also serviced as a lifeguard at the ARC and CRCE. In those few jobs I learned a lot about what keeps people motivated and continue crushing their goals.

I help people become more aware of how they are living, how they treat their body and how to fuel properly so they can live their day-to-day life more happily. The most common barrier I encounter when it comes to health, wellness, and exercise is “I don’t have time”. In my workouts, I show people they can get a quick and effective workout in 30 minutes and still feel energized enough to finish the day strong. Finances is another barrier to exercise for a lot of folks. This is because not everyone knows how to exercise safely or keep themselves motivated. With More Practice, you can pay for individual workouts on a sliding scale which means you choose what you pay for each class. I provide this option so that more people can afford to workout.

I have something for everyone! Whether you are a middle-school athlete or a retired senior in a nursing home, I can help motivate you to exercise more, stretch safely, and even meditate! I can even do all of this virtually, but I do have an option to lead in-person training as well in client’s homes or at a nearby park if weather allows.

I am leading workouts in April that are made to help motivate people to exercise and will share tips on how people can stick to their goals throughout the year

Tuesdays 9:15a and Thursdays 5:15p

*sliding scale payment option