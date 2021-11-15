MOPS meeting weekly at Danville church

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) began in 1973 with group of mothers who had a vision to connect moms to one another. Since their launch almost 50 years ago, MOPS has expanded to include teen moms, moms of elementary and high school aged kids, and moms who can’t meet in person via online community. A MOPS meeting consists of food, crafts, games, friendship, encouraging words from world-renowned speakers, and of course, community! FREE child care is provided for each MOPS meeting.

Danville First MOPS meets on the third Tuesday of every month from 9:00am-10:30am on the campus of Danville First Church of the Nazarene at 2212 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL 61832. This group is for mothers who are pregnant, all the way up to having children in fifth grade.

For more information about Danville First MOPS, please visit their website. Be sure to follow the Danville First MOPS Facebook page too!