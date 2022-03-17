Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s a new rescue being built in Champaign County. Moore’s Rescue Ranch shares their plans.

Rescuing dogs and cats from high kill shelters, specifically from the southern states. Giving those animals a chance to find their furever home. In our case we will be rescuing those dogs and cats with disabilities.

The rescue is being built on Kim’s family farmland which has been in her family since 1850, thus the Moore name since that was her mother’s maiden name.

Moore’s Rescue Ranch will be open to all people interested in the animals we will have however our mission is to provide children with disabilities a chance to spend time with a dog or cat who also has a disability. We will be reaching out to the various disabilities organizations and working with them. We have found that many times a non verbal autistic child will bond with an animal who also has a disability and that animal will play a large part in that child opening up and beginning to speak. Our hope is to eventually find furever homes for all our animals. We are starting out with six dogs and six cats.

Although we are a rescue we are different in that we will be rescuing dogs and cats with physical disabilities and working with children who also have disabilities. We are looking for volunteers that would be willing to foster dogs and cats until our shelter has been completed. Please reach out to us if you are able to volunteer by emailing us at; Mooresrescueranch@gmail.com

We will be having a free Microchipping, a joint effort with Mobile Mutts Transports, on April 30 from 8:00am-1:00. Donations accepted. We will also be having a huge garage sale on May 7 from 8:00am-3:00pm.

Food will be available. Both will be held at our event center on the future rescue site at 3113 N Market across from Fed Ex and north of Market Place Mall.

Moores Rescue Ranch

Email: mooresrescueranch@gmail.com

3113 North Market

Champaign Il, 61822