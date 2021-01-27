The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Hope Lives Youth Ranch focuses on healing, confidence and leadership

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

One Monticello non-profit is helping children with adverse childhood experiences build self esteem and leadership skills through equine mentorship.

ciLiving’s Erin Valle visits Hope Lives Youth Ranch as they prepare for the upcoming busy season.

2021 student applications are open for the spring and summer.

The faith based ministry is also looking for volunteers to serve as session leaders, prayer team members and help with the following:

  • Landscaping
  • Weeding
  • Barn maintenance
  • Baling hay
  • Fence maintenance
  • Cleaning

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story