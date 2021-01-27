Hope Lives Youth Ranch focuses on healing, confidence and leadership

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

One Monticello non-profit is helping children with adverse childhood experiences build self esteem and leadership skills through equine mentorship.

ciLiving’s Erin Valle visits Hope Lives Youth Ranch as they prepare for the upcoming busy season.

2021 student applications are open for the spring and summer.

The faith based ministry is also looking for volunteers to serve as session leaders, prayer team members and help with the following: