Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as the spooky season descends upon us! The Monticello Theatre Association is joining Nightmare at Fox Hill for a special spooky season.

Prepare for a heart-pounding adventure because it’s a Haunted House Fundraiser! The Monticello Theatre is being transformed into a 20+ room haunted house, complete with local actors who will make your blood run cold.

Mark your calendar for the following dates: October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31, November 3, and November 4. Don’t miss out on the spine-tingling fun!

October 31st brings a special treat: Trick or Treat from 5-8 PM (lights on, no scares) followed by the Haunted House from 8:30 to 10:30 PM.

November 4th is Black Out Night, with all lights off for added fright (admission is $15).

The ghostly adventures await at the Monticello Theatre Association, located at 1406 N. Market St, Monticello, IL.

This spooky extravaganza serves a noble cause—it’s a fundraiser to support the theater with updates and future shows. You can enjoy thrills while contributing to the local arts scene.

This marks the second year of collaboration between Monticello Theatre Association and the Nightmare at Fox Hill team. They’ve turned the theater into a spine-chilling haunted house using local talent. Don’t miss this hair-raising event!