Monstrous cookies at Chunks Cookie

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Chuck Calhoun with Chunks Cookie shares how he got in the cookie making business.

We make some of the most delicious cookies around.

What got me in to making cookies? I wanted to make cookies that were a little different than what everyone else makes. These aren’t your traditional cookies that you would find in any grocery store.


We make monstrous size cookies that weigh anywhere from 5oz – 80z each.

We will be participating at Lytle Farmers market in Mattoon and 18th street Farmers Market in Charleston during the season.

Chunks Cookie
Business/Organization Phone
217549-6610
Business/Organization Address
901 S 23rd St
Mattoon IL 61938

