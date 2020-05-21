Money saving tips for shopping on Memorial Day Weekend

Even though Memorial Day will look a little different this year with social distancing guidelines, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and save money on summer must-haves to kick off the season. Shopping and Trends Expert Sara Skirboll explains how to get the most out of the 3-day sales through several exclusive cash back offers and deals up to 65% off.

What’s Different This Year?

Memorial Day is the standard kick off to summer, and though this year won’t be typical with virtual graduations and closed community pools, consumers are ready to claim their “normal” by shopping the epic sales online – and in some cases a week early. Traditionally a heavy in-store shopping weekend, this year we predict COVID-19 to deter shoppers from heading in-store and shift to making purchases online while still taking advantage of those Memorial Day sales.

According to RetailMeNot data, we expect to see strong Memorial Day offers as retailers try to move inventory. We also expect to see deals earlier this year as retailers are thinking ahead with shipping delays. We’ve even begun to see Memorial Day promotions beginning this week from a few retailers trying to get ahead of the season and boost sales.

Retailers Offering Buy Online, Pick up Curbside: Prior to COVID-19, curbside offers were only available with a handful of restaurants and home and garden retailers. Now we’re seeing these offers available across most retailers that have physical stores. RetailMeNot saw curbside offers increased by 10X from prior year during April and buy online, pick up in store doubled.

Some retailers offering curbside pickup include:

• Bed Bath & Beyond

• Best Buy

• Dick’s Sporting Goods

• Home Depot

• Lowe’s

• Walmart

What’s Smart to Buy?

• Mattresses: Memorial Day weekend brings great savings on a new mattress. For those reluctant to head in-store and sticking to shopping online, read the fine print and be sure to check out the return and exchange policies. Right now, Mattress Firm is offering free, safe and contactless delivery.

• Outdoor Entertaining: As the temperatures start to sizzle – so do the deals. Items like patio furniture, grills and outdoor decor will be heavily discounted to prep for the season ahead.

• Appliances: With graduation season among us, many appliances will be discounted for young adults starting their new lives. This month is also a great time to buy small appliances like cookware and any last-minute spring cleaning items, like vacuums.

What Items to Avoid?

• Swimwear

• Summer apparel

• Electronics

How to Save Money?

• Do your research and price compare

• Wait 24 hours

• Check RetailMeNot for deals and cash back offers

To learn more about all the ways you can save visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app.