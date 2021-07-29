Moji and Blackie are looking for Furever Families at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat is a non breed specific dog rescue that tries to match up homeless pets with forever, loving homes! There has been an increase in people wanting to surrender their dogs and/or people dumping their dogs. We’ve been very busy and we need adopters to open their heart and homes to these pets in need!

Our next adoption event will be at the Get Your 6.6 on Route 66 in McLean on August 28th, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

4035 E 600 North Rd, McLean IL