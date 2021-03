Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dance at Illinois will present March Dance 2021, dedicated to the work of our third-year MFA candidates in Dance on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 18-21 at 7 & 9pm CST at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 South Goodwin Ave., Urbana. The event will be streaming LIVE online and performed live for a small audience of students, staff, and faculty as part of the Dance at Illinois curriculum following university-approved COVID-19 safety guidelines. Each night will feature a different choreographer, with a post-show talk back. Streaming information for each show can be found at krannertcenter.com. The events are free. Donations are strongly encouraged.