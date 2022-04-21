Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mobile Mutts Rescue Transports is an all volunteer rescue transport group. We transport dogs/cats from shelters to rescues. Our route covers 8 states, working with over 15 shelters/rescues in those states. We do a “leg to leg” transport with each leg being approx. 60 minutes. we advocate for say and neuter along with microchipping. We also periodically offer free microchip clinics for our community.

Rescue Transport helps to reduce the number of dogs that are euthanized every week. A lot of the southern states have an excess of homeless pets, while in the northern states have a high rate of adoptions. Rescue Transport is the bridge between shelter and rescue. The pets are strays, owner surrenders or just dumped. Litters of unwanted/unplanned puppies can result from dogs running free that are not spayed or neutered.

There are shelters, rescues and rescue transport. Rescue transport has been growing the last 10 years. Some transports are paid transports while others are volunteer which provide free transports to rescue. Volunteers proved the transportation.

April 30th we will have a free microchip clinic from 10:00am to 2:00pm. We are teaming up with Moore’s Rescue Ranch at their event center to provide free chips and registration. In addition we will be joined by the Illinois Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians to provide wellness checks for pets, nail trims and some vaccines. They will also provide some “goodie” bags for your pets.



Mobile Mutts Rescue Transports

Business/Organization Phone

217-840-7559

Business/Organization Address

2514 Arden Dr.

Champaign, IL 61821