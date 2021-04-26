Mobile boutique sharing fun fashion with Chic N Threads Boutique

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kinze Ehmen, owner of Chic N Threads Boutique, shows off fresh looks for spring.

Fun facts about Chic N Threads Boutique:

  • Started when I was 19
  • Mobile Boutique
  • Unique/ simple styles
  • Range of sizes
  • Very fast shipping (if in stock, goes out the same day)
  • I started this boutique up by myself, while being a full time student at U of I and holding one/two part time positions waitressing, coaching volleyball and summer internships. Never stop working!
  • New arrivals every morning at 6:50 AM

I do a fit video with all the clothing. I’ve got curves and imperfections so I get lots of feedback that it’s a very true honest review when doing the fit videos. They will ask one question about sizing and I will ask five before coming to a solution for a size. I also get asked if I would open a store front, the answer is no because I work for the Farm Service Agency full time so I don’t have time. The mobile boutique I get to schedule dates that work for me.

  • We have an app so it’s just like the app on amazon (super easy)
  • All age range (we have four buyers so we get all different styles for all ages)
  • We travel to you, so you can hold a private pop up with your friends and not have to clean your house!

Mother Day Weekend @ Sleepy Creek in Oakwood



Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon