Mobile boutique sharing fun fashion with Chic N Threads Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Kinze Ehmen, owner of Chic N Threads Boutique, shows off fresh looks for spring.
Fun facts about Chic N Threads Boutique:
- Started when I was 19
- Mobile Boutique
- Unique/ simple styles
- Range of sizes
- Very fast shipping (if in stock, goes out the same day)
- I started this boutique up by myself, while being a full time student at U of I and holding one/two part time positions waitressing, coaching volleyball and summer internships. Never stop working!
- New arrivals every morning at 6:50 AM
I do a fit video with all the clothing. I’ve got curves and imperfections so I get lots of feedback that it’s a very true honest review when doing the fit videos. They will ask one question about sizing and I will ask five before coming to a solution for a size. I also get asked if I would open a store front, the answer is no because I work for the Farm Service Agency full time so I don’t have time. The mobile boutique I get to schedule dates that work for me.
- We have an app so it’s just like the app on amazon (super easy)
- All age range (we have four buyers so we get all different styles for all ages)
- We travel to you, so you can hold a private pop up with your friends and not have to clean your house!
Mother Day Weekend @ Sleepy Creek in Oakwood