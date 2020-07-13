Closings
Mobile Boutique coming to Plush

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Courtney Conlin, Owner of Plush Boutique, shares a look at fun summer trends as well as her new mobile boutique!

Here’s more from Courtney:

Our customers love that they can shop online, through Facebook (CommentSold) and our storefront! We offer fast shipping and local pick up options are available!

We are so excited to now offer our Mobile Boutique soon!

We love offering style sessions and private parties in store after hours for girls.

We are hoping to do a Christmas in July sale! Stay tuned for details!

Plush Boutique
217-348-6349

513 7th St
Charleston IL 61920

