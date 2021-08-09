Miss Market founders hoping to promote women founded, women owned, and women run companies

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Miss Market founders, Cynthia Bruno & Kelly O’Neill, share how they are elevating and uplifting women in the community.

Our business highlights and promotes women founded, women owned, and women run companies. We are building out a directory to make it easier for people to shop women-centered brands, products, and services. It all started with some failed try-ons and knowing that we needed more women creating and leading the companies that clothe us, that connect us, and that help us in our businesses. We are experts in understanding the challenges and barriers women face in their personal and professional lives.





We help women overcome challenges and barriers to success. We support women by amplifying their voices, stories, and businesses. We get questions from people on products they want to find that are women owned, founded, and run. We also are building out some professional development tools to help more women overcome barriers and challenges in starting and growing their businesses. Finally, we’ve had some conversations about helping corporations reach their diversity and inclusion goals by assisting them in sourcing more products and brands to sell that are women-owned, run and founded.







We focus on helping these women-centered companies at all levels and locations. We are not specific to one location and believe that supporting a woman-run business anywhere is a net benefit to all women regardless of location. (We obviously have a soft spot for those in our hometowns). Miss Market also focuses on women-run businesses including large corporations. We understand that going to Target, maybe ordering from Amazon, and running to the mall because your kid ripped a hole in their jeans, is all part of life. Instead of saying- don’t shop there, we find women-run products that those places have in store that you can buy. (Example: Fruit of the Loom is Women-run, can buy from there instead of Hanes. Old Navy has a woman CEO, President of the Board of TJ Maxx’s parent company is a woman, etc…)







We feature women-centered content on all our social media channels. Follow us on facebook and Instagram to engage with us! Instagram.com/themissmarket and facebook.com/themissmarket